Meridian Management Co. Sells 146 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Management Co. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

QQQ traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $387.93. 9,140,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,872,023. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $394.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.43.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.