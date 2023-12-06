Meridian Management Co. Sells 12,948 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,787 shares of company stock valued at $124,231,082 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.49. 3,139,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,690,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

