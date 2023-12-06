Meridian Management Co. Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. 1,006,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

