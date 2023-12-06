Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

