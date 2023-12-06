Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.94.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
