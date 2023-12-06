Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Five Below Stock Up 0.8 %

FIVE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. 44,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

