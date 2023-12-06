Mane Global Capital Management LP Sells 216,241 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mane Global Capital Management LP cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,241 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DASH traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 907,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,045. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,786.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,424,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,286,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.