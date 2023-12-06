Mane Global Capital Management LP Invests $7.18 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 2,013,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,085. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

