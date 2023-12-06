Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $209.69. 284,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,038. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

