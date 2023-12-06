Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,371. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 64.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,613,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 234,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 27.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 366,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

