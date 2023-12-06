John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 29th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 3,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

