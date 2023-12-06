Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

