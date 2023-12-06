Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,664 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

