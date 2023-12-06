International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.