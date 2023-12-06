Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

