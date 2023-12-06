General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $250.92 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

