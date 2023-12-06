Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 5,060 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $400.13. 479,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $416.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.46 and a 200 day moving average of $380.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

