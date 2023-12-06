Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cameco by 1,776.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,761,000 after buying an additional 4,440,894 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,299. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

