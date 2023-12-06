Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.78 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.