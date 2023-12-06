First Foundation Advisors Purchases 281 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.