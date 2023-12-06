First Foundation Advisors Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,818 shares of company stock valued at $251,226,782. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $588.15 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.49 and its 200 day moving average is $523.28. The firm has a market cap of $558.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

