First Foundation Advisors Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

