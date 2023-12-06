Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energous

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energous by 963.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,699 shares during the period.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

