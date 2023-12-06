Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181,642 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,190 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

