Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

