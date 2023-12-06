Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1,453.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $41,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $227.87. The stock had a trading volume of 379,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,758. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.61.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

