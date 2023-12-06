Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Dynatronics Trading Up 4.3 %
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
