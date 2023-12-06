Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $112,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 4,282,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,552,000 after buying an additional 4,014,146 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

