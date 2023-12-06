Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,249 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Relay Therapeutics worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLAY. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

