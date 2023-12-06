Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 870,830 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,830 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 770,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,688,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 539,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

