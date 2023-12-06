Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 132,427 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 132,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

