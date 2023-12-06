Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $5.77 Million in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 332,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $867,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $68,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903,619 shares in the company, valued at $107,563,938.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,397 shares of company stock worth $11,803,179. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

