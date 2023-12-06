Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Edap Tms worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 126,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. Research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

