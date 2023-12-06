Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $105,275,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

