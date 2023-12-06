Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 399,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FWRG. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

