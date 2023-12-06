Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.07.
DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:DLR opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
