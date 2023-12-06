Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.07.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.