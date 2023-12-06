DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 80,934 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.28. 3,238,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,731,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

