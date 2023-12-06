Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.