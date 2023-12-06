Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

