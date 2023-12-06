Concorde Financial Corp Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Concorde Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 161,419 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 3.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 1,575,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,944,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.