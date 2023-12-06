Concorde Financial Corp Decreases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Concorde Financial Corp lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for 3.0% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

FR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.