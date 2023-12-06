Compound Reaches Market Cap of $408.41 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Compound has a total market cap of $408.41 million and approximately $111.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $50.89 or 0.00115742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008020 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002255 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,409.79 or 1.60133782 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,025,145 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,025,062.77258615 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.68065699 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 431 active market(s) with $137,892,261.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

