Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Oak Woods Acquisition comprises approximately 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 3.39% of Oak Woods Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Woods Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.55.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

