ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

