Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.