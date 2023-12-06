Certified Advisory Corp Sells 457 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

GE traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.82. The company had a trading volume of 382,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

