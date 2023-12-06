Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,151. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

