Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $977.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.