Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global comprises 2.1% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 38.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 68,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 98,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

