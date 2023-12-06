Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 96,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

