Boston Family Office LLC Buys 2,722 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

